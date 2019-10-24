Windsor meat processor gets license back — with conditions

A Windsor deli and meat plant has had their license reissued under a number of conditions after avoiding inspection since 2017.

Triple J Sausage Ltd. had their license to operate suspended in August 2018 after the company refused inspectors access to the plant.

In August 2018, an Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (AFRA) inspector attended the deli and processing plant around 9:45 a.m. to conduct a random inspection.

The inspector, Adrien Lessard, found the processing plant was closed, so stepped into the deli to speak with the owner. After advising Triple J owner Alfred Lebherz of the purpose of the visit, Lessard was told that since the processing shop was closed, it could not be inspected — even though Lebherz owned both locations under the same business name.

Lessard told Lebherz that to deny him access would be obstructing the duties of the inspector — something subject to penalties under the Food Safety and Quality Act (FSQA).

As a result, Triple J`s license to operate was suspended. At the time, under the FSQA, the director said the suspension was necessary "for the immediate protection of the safety and health of the public."

Lebherz appealed and had their license restored under five conditions — a decision he appealed again.

The fight made its way to the AFRA Tribunal, which found:

Prior to August 2018, Lessard had unsuccessfully attempted to randomly inspect the plant on six different occasions.

On two occasions in the deli shop, Lessard witnessed meat-drying activities against regulations.

Lessard obtained a sample of a ready-to-eat meat product from Triple J and tested it, receiving an adverse result.

The processing part of the operation had no posted hours, which is why Lessard attended during deli store hours.

While at the Tribunal, Lebherz argued the inspection system was unreasonable and inconsistent, but the Tribunal did not agree.

Instead, the Tribunal determined that the five conditions applied to Triple J were not enough — and a start-up inspection must be conducted as the license is reinstated.

The conditions of the license being reinstated also include a requirement for Triple J to let the inspection authorities know when processing will be occurring with at least 24 hours notice and adhere to all requests for inspection even when the processing plant might be closed.