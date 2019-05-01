Volunteers process, pack and label 14,000 cans of chicken in Leamington

A meat canning operation has stopped in Leamington every year for the last 20 years to help feed hungry people across the world.

Leamington is one of just two stops in Canada — the other in Elmira, Ont. — where they expect about 400 volunteers to package 14,000 cans of chicken.

"The need never stops," said Martin Rahn, the publicity coordinator for the Mennonite Central Committee's canning project in Leamington. "There's always a reason to do it."

Rahn said even though the cans have a three-year shelf life, they typically run out each year. The cans are delivered to places affected by natural disasters and countries like Burkina Faso, North Korea and Puerto Rico. The mobile meat canner moves across the United States, using canning factories to package chicken, beef, turkey and pork.

"It all happens in just a couple of days," said Rahn. "We work from seven in the morning to 11 at night."

The workers are all volunteers and the space is loaned to the MCC by the Gleaners, who typically provide dehydrated vegetable mix and fruit snacks to relief agencies around the world.

Jake and Margaret Neufeld have been volunteering together for the last 14 years.

"We meet new friends every year," said Jake, who acts as an area supervisor and connects with the inspection agencies for processing.

"We think about the people who are hungry," said Margaret. "I'm glad that we can do it."