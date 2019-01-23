Skip to Main Content
'Slick' weather halts Windsor Meals on Wheels program
Those who rely on Meals on Wheels will have to wait until Thursday to receive their hot meal. The bad weather was considered unsafe for volunteers who deliver the meals.

There were supposed to be 30 volunteers on the road Wednesday delivering hot meals

CBC News ·
Bad weather put the Meals on Wheels service on hold for the day.

People signed up to receive food from Meals on Wheels will have to wait until Thursday for a delivery after the slippery road conditions put the service on hold.

Meals on Wheels in Windsor serves food to about 300 people.

The service is a vital one, but safety came first for Remy Boubol, the southwest Ontario manager of major gifts for VON Canada.

"It's a really slippery, dangerous situation for both our clients and our volunteers for whom we could not run this program without," she said.

Staff called all of the clients who expected a meal Wednesday and the volunteers who would have delivered them.

Boubol said they make sure to check if the clients were OK and if they needed something today.

"If they were in absolute need and absolutely needed something for today, then we would have worked with staff and tried to figure out a way to make sure they were OK today," she said.

Frozen meal replacement

Christine Brush, program coordinator for VON Windsor-Essex Meals on Wheels, said there were 30 volunteers set to hit the roads to deliver those meals.

However, with school buses being cancelled, she said it was likely unsafe for people to drive down the same roads as well. Those volunteers would have been delivering between 160 to 180 meals on 15 different routes.

Meals on Wheels is promoting their frozen meals, especially during the winter months.

"With circumstances like today, if you have a frozen meal available, that could supplement the hot meal that you would have received the day of," Brush said.

Meals on Wheels will provide another frozen meal for clients who had to eat one today in lieu of the hot meal.

