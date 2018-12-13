Skip to Main Content
Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara is Essex County's new warden

McNamara will replace Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain as the head of county council for the next four years.

Nelson Santos acclaims the position of deputy warden

McNamara, shown here, will replace Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain as the head of county council for the next four years. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

The mayor of Tecumseh has become the new warden of Essex County.

Gary McNamara, who was challenged by Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos, will replace Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain as the head of county council for the next four years.

Santos acclaimed the position of deputy warden.

