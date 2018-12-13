Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara is Essex County's new warden

The mayor of Tecumseh has become the new warden of Essex County.

Gary McNamara, who was challenged by Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos, will replace Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain as the head of county council for the next four years.

Santos acclaimed the position of deputy warden.

Congratulations Warden McNamara!! <a href="https://t.co/BywbQfb5ih">pic.twitter.com/BywbQfb5ih</a> —@TownofTecumseh

