Park visitors and Tecumseh mayor upset over vandalism

McAuliffe Park is one of four parks that's been vandalized over the weekend, which has caused frustration and sadness among visitors and municipal officials.

Co-An Park, Stoney Point Park and Mic Mac Park were also damaged over the weekend.

At least one vehicle has driven around the field multiple times, leaving tire marks.

Philip Malovic, 12, and Nikola Knezevic, 10, are cousins who play soccer in the field.

Tecumseh, Ont.'s McAuliffe Park is the fourth park in Windsor-Essex to be vandalized. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

They were upset when they saw the damage made to the park.

"It's terrible," Knezevic said. "The people who are doing it need to stop because I don't know what they're getting from doing this."​​​​​​

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara says the field is not level, making it a tripping hazard for anyone playing on it. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Malovic said it "hurts" to see the field destroyed.

"That's disrespectful because lots of kids play in this field ... and now they can't play there," he said.

Philip Malovic says it hurts to see the field destroyed. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Cica Spremo has been living in the area for nine years and visits the park often with her grandchildren.

"It's so sad. I don't understand the kind of people [who would] do something like that," she said.

Nikola Knezevic says he doesn't understand why people are vandalizing the park. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara is also frustrated.

"To the individual who did this, what were you thinking? What you thought was pleasurable, coming in here destroying public property, to me, that's unacceptable. There's no excuses in the world for someone's behaviour in particular somebody that is driving age."

He said the field is not level, making it a tripping hazard for anyone playing on it, adding that they'll lose a month of playing time to repair it.

"It makes absolutely no sense to me. This is senseless, reckless and should be dealt with," he said.

Police investigating

McNamara said there's between $5,000 to $10,000 worth of damage which taxpayers must now pay for.

He urges the community to come forward with any information and report it to the police.