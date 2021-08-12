Mayor of Amherstburg confirms 3 staff members escorted out by police on Monday

A temporary acting CAO for the town of Amherstburg has stepped in after three staff members of the town hall were escorted out of the building on Monday.

The town's mayor, Aldo Di Carlo, confirmed Susan Hirota has temporarily taken over the duties of CAO John Micelli until further notice.

On Monday, three staff members of Amherstburg's Town Hall were seen leaving the building with Windsor Police. Di Carlo could not confirm the identities of the individuals, their positions or whether they were back at work. He said it was an 'internal issue.'

"It is truly for the town's protection that we do not identify any individuals or details of what we're looking into at this moment," Di Carlo said.

The mayor did address rumours he had heard and clarified there were no criminal charges laid and no one was escorted in handcuffs.

"The key thing is people really need to appreciate this is not a criminal matter and it is an internal issue that we need to address," Di Carlo said.

The police presence, he said, was a standard procedure.

"We thought their presence would be helpful and it was not because there was any criminal activity or there would be criminal charges or anything like that," Di Carlo said.

Council is moving forward to address the issue and maintain the business of the town.

"I believe the sooner we address this the better it will be for everyone involved," he said.