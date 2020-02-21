Mayor and council 'disappointed' with central library being put into private developer's hands

The Downtown Mission's move to transfer the sale of the old central library branch to a private developer is "sitting raw" with many around the city council table, according to Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

"This was never intended to be a city property that would be quickly flipped by the potential purchaser to do another deal," Dilkens said.

The Downtown Mission was expected to take possession of the central library from the city following a $3.6 million sale announced in March 2018. But Thursday, executive director Ron Dunn announced the move was scrapped, citing a failure to secure a mortgage due to a funding deficit over a two-year period.

The move was a disappointing one, Dilkens said, since the city will not have control over how the old central branch will be developed. He insists an official offer was made, allowing Dunn to get his deposit back.

"Frankly, it was never contemplated that the Mission would flip the property to make a quick buck and then move across the street closer to the downtown," said Dilkens, adding the Mission will make a "quick profit" on its newly-announced sale, but it's left a sour taste.

Ron Dunn, executive director of the Downtown Mission, says he knew the city wanted the central library building back, but adds he never received anything official to show he would get the Mission's deposit returned. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"Certainly, we would have preferred to be able to work with a developer in a meaningful way to try and make sure that the right development happens on that property in our main street," he said.

With the Mission "assigning" the old central library to a new developer, Dunn and his team will look to build something more modest on 819 Ouellette Avenue. Part of the deal will see the developer donate an undisclosed amount of money.

Certainly, we would have preferred to be able to work with a developer in a meaningful way to try and make sure that the right development happens on that property in our main street. - Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens

Dunn admits he knew the city wanted the building back, but adds he never received anything official to show he would get the Mission's deposit returned.

"Drew had told me that — that they wanted the property back," said Dunn. "But my first concern is never the politicians, quite frankly. While we want to have an amicable relationship, my first thought process has to be to those that we serve."

"The people that don't want us on Ouellette at the library still don't want us across the street. I understand that. We're going where the people are, not the other way around," Dunn said.

Dunn asked for more time to secure a mortgage for the old central library before the deal officially closed — but that request was turned down by council during a recent in-camera meeting.

A new home for the Downtown Mission will be built on this vacant lot at 819 Ouellette Avenue. (Google Maps)

The central library was never put out on the open market and was sold to the Downtown Mission in 2018 without public consultation — a move which both Dilkens and library board chair Rino Bortolin agree was not a mistake.

"There was extensive public consultation for the year and a half beforehand that dealt with the library plan. It wasn't specifically asking if we should we sell it to the Downtown Mission," Bortolin said. "Real estate acquisitions and sales happen weekly at the city — and so those are private matters."

The people that don't want us on Ouellette at the library still don't want us across the street. I understand that. We're going where the people are, not the other way around.​​​​​​ - Ron Dunn, Executive director of the Downtown Mission

"That's exactly why you elect your officials. It was a unanimous decision on behalf of the board of the Windsor Public Library. It was a unanimous decision at council, I believe," Bortolin said.

Bortolin said working with the Downtown Mission was always done "in good faith because of their need for a new location." He added the city understood the importance for the Mission to be based in close proximity to its clients.

"We feel that they should have come back to us and, quite frankly, I'm hoping that the board of the Downtown Mission would reconsider and maybe even call an emergency meeting between now and the end of the month and actually reconsider this decision," said Bortolin.

Bela Antonio, left, Lynn Johnson, centre, and Lyn Caine have mixed feelings about the Mission's move to 819 Ouellette. (Jason Viau/CBC)

While some say the Mission's failure to move into the old central branch is unfortunate, others have mixed feelings about the Mission being located on a main street like Ouellette.

"Windsor isn't perfect. You walk around and see a homeless person almost on every corner ... They deserve a home" said downtown resident Bela Antonio.

"The city didn't really talk to the Windsor folks about this, but what can we do?"

"I know the downtown area has a bad reputation, but it'd be nice to see something good go in," said Lynn Johnson who also lives in downtown Windsor.

Lyn Caine, who works downtown, said there's "lots of risks" with the Downtown Mission setting up shop downtown, but doesn't believe it will create problems in the future.

"I'm thinking about the poor and not having access to vehicles to bring them down, so it's just an ideal location."