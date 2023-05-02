Union wants to see talks resume in Windsor Salt strike

A union representing striking Windsor Salt workers wants to see both sides return to the table after negotiations were halted last week in wake of an assault at the Ojibway mine.

Bill Wark, with Unifor Local 1959, says he's hoping talks can resume as soon as possible.

"We need a renewed interest by the company to get back and reach a fair resolve and get us back to work," he said. "People need to get back to work. The company needs to get back to work and the community needs us to get back to work."

Windsor Salt said in a statement last week that no new talks are scheduled at this time.

Employees from Windsor Salt stand on the picket line. (Darryl G. Smart/CBC News)

Wark made the comments on Monday at the Windsor Salt picket line, where celebrations for May Day took place. The day is recognized by the labour community on the first day of May each year to commemorate labour movements across the world.

On Feb. 17 , Unifor Locals 240 and 1959 units — representing about 250 Windsor Salt employees — walked off the job. A union spokesperson previously told CBC News, that workers went on strike due to de-unionizing actions by the mine's owner Stone Canyon Industries.

Bill Wark, with Unifor Local 1959, at a May Day rally on the picket line at Windsor Salt. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Windsor Salt announced last week that it was suspending negotiations after a worker was assaulted.

In a statement, the company said three masked people illegally entered the mine and struck an employee repeatedly with baseball bats. Windsor police confirmed an assault took place, but didn't share further details.

Mario Spagnuolo, the interim president of Windsor's labour council ,says "corporate greed" is what's keeping Windsor Salt and its local unions from reaching a deal.

He accused Windsor Salt of not negotiating in good faith. The company disputes this, saying last week that it had been doing so since the start of the process.

"I know that the workers want to see a deal and I know their community wants to see them get a deal because it hurts to see them out this long."