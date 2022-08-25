Date set for inquest into death of man shot by Windsor police in 2018

A date has been set for a coroner's inquest into the death of a Windsor man shot by police four years ago.

Matthew Mahoney, 33, was killed when officers responded to a call in the city's core in March 2018.

Officers were called to the scene for a report of a man with a knife. Mahoney stabbed an officer in the hand and was shot by police and died in hospital. Ontario's Special Investigation Unit has cleared officers of any wrong doing.

An inquest will be held next month to look at the circumstances surrounding his death, and provide a jury with an opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

Mahoney's brother has said his brother suffered from mental illness and has called for drastic changes to the mental health system. He spoke with CBC News earlier this month following the police shooting death of another man in the downtown.

"The inquest is to determine whether or not the procedures that were followed should change, and to make recommendations to the government about how to better handle these situations in the future so that we have better outcomes," said Michael Mahoney.

The inquest will start on Sept. 12. It's expected to last 10 days and hear from 18 witnesses.