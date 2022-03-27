Officer stabbed by Matthew Mahoney to testify on 3rd day of coroner's inquest

The Windsor, Ont. police constable whose hand was stabbed by Matthew Mahoney will testify Wednesday — the third day of the coroner's inquest into Mahoney's death.

Const. John Paul Karam, the officer who deployed a Taser on 33-year-old Mahoney, will speak about the events that took place on March 21, 2018. The inquest into Mahoney's death began in Windsor on Monday.

Four years ago Mahoney was shot and killed after officers first found him carrying a butcher block full of knives at the intersection of Ouellette Avenue and Wyandotte Street.

Const. Andre Marentette, who shot Mahoney, testified on Tuesday. He said that Mahoney was slashing a knife at Karam in a fast figure eight motion when Karam fired off his Taser, but it didn't connect to Mahoney's body.

While Karam was walking backward quickly, away from Mahoney's constant slashes, Marentette said that he saw him trip over a curb. A telephone pole next to Karam obscured his face so that Marentette was unable to see the other officer.

Audio from police and dispatchers was played for the jury Tuesday, highlighting how the events unfolded.

Karam used his radio and asked for help.

"I need EMS to step it up please. I've been stabbed in the hand," Karam is heard saying on the audio recording played for the jury Tuesday.

Eventually, Marentette fired several shots at Mahoney, who was later pronounced dead.

Following Karam's testimony, there will be an extensive testimony on police use of force from Ontario Police College member Peter Rampat.

On Monday, Mahoney's brother, Michael, said his brother complained of being ignored by the system tasked with helping his mental illness. Mahoney was diagnosed with schizophrenia, the jury heard, and had been violent in the past.

The province's Special Investigations Unit cleared the officers of any wrongdoing.

The inquest is expected to wrap up on Sept. 23.