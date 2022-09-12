Police officer who fired on Matthew Mahoney scheduled to testify at inquest today

Three witnesses and a Windsor police officer who fired on Matthew Mahoney will take the stand Tuesday on the second day of the inquest into Mahoney's death.

Police shot and killed Mahoney in a downtown parking lot on March 21, 2018, as he held a butcher block full of knives. The jury in the long-awaited coroner's inquest can make recommendations around preventing future deaths.

The virtual inquest is expected to last 10 days and include 20 witnesses, including the two officers who shot Mahoney, the medical professionals who treated him and other experts. One of those officers is scheduled to take the stand today.

On Monday, Mahoney's brother Michael said his brother complained of being ignored by the system tasked with helping his mental illness. Mahoney was diagnosed with schizophrenia, the jury heard, and had instances of violence in his past.

Michael Mahoney said he struggled with the system in trying to get his brother back on his medications.

"We were told repeatedly … that they [health-care workers] are so overworked and so understaffed that it is so easy with extreme cases, especially complicated cases like Matthew's, to slip through the cracks," he said.

The province's Special Investigations Unit cleared the officers of any wrongdoing.

This inquest comes a month after Windsor police shot another man in the area of Wyandotte Street and Ouellette Avenue.