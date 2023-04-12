Matthew House to expand refugee shelter due to unprecedented demand

Matthew House Windsor has secured another location in Windsor, where they will create housing for refugee claimants.

The Christian organisation's new location will be at the former House of Sophrosyne on Chappell Avenue and the organisation says this will increase their capacity by 50 per cent. They hope to open the facility on June 1, 2023, for a mixture of families and singles.

They have launched a campaign in hopes of raising $150,000 to furnish and staff the facility for the first year, and corporate donors have agreed to match donations dollar for dollar during the months of April, May, and June.

The new facility will have self-contained units for newcomers. (Jennifer le Grassa/CBC)

The House of Sophrosyne on Chappell Avenue will increase will increase their capacity by 50 per cent. (Jennifer Le Grassa/CBC) In 2019, Matthew House established a location at Forest Glade, which has room for up to 70 people — a major upgrade from the three bedroom house they started with.

"With the addition of the former House of Sophrosyne, we will be able to provide hope, home and family for an additional 130 refugees each year," said Mike Morency, who heads Matthew House.

Like previous projects, the new location will provide transitional housing for refugees wanting to settle in Canada.

Refugees in Windsor

"Transitional housing" describes self-contained accommodation that serves to help refugees as they adapt to life in a new country.

Recently, the Kyiv Home Project has built dedicated transitional housing for Ukrainian families fleeing the war in Europe in nearby Cottam, Ont.

Since opening their Forest Glade location, Matthew house says it has helped to resettle 732 people in Canada. It hopes to contend with unprecedented demand for shelter with its new location.

Mike Morency is the executive director of Matthew House. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

"We are thrilled to hear that our former home will remain a community asset and a place of healing for vulnerable people who have experienced trauma and loss," said House of Sophrosyne CEO Karen Waddell.