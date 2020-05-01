Windsor refugee welcome centre eyes staffing cuts due to loss of donations
Donations down 60% to 65% due to pandemic
Staff may be cut and 55 people could be on the street if Windsor's Matthew House Refugee Welcome Centre doesn't come up with a lot of donations soon.
"We are not in a good place and we may be in a situation where we have to start laying off staff and even possibly closing shelter beds," said executive director Matthew Morency, adding the shelter relies solely on donations.
Morency said donations have dropped off 60 per cent to 65 per cent since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
He said he doesn't believe his organization qualifies for the federal wage subsidy because they charge rent and hopes the community will step up.
"We're not just a place where people sleep. Our goal is to provide the supports that people need, so they can very quickly become established in our community as self-sufficient contributing members of Windsor-Essex, said Morency.
"These are people that have already experienced trauma in their home countries, so we desperately need to be able to stay consistent in providing the supports that are needed."
CBC News asked Canada's associate minister of finance about the Matthew House situation, and Mona Fortier offered some words of support.
WATCH | Matthew Morency describes the situation at Matthew House
"We will have to find a way to work together to see where we can concentrate our efforts to make sure we don't have these members of our community and society fall through the cracks," said Fortier.
Morency said he's still awaiting a response from Revenue Canada on whether his Matthew House qualifies for the wage subsidy.
"We've worked really hard over the last two years to develop an amazing staff team, and the very thought of having to lay some of them off and potentially lose them? It's cause for loss of sleep." said Morency.
Matthew House's board of directors has given Morency two weeks to find a solution.
with files from Chris Ensing
