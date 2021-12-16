Windsor's support centre for refugee claimants facing financial crisis

Matthew House Windsor is dealing with a funding deficit of about $54,000, the biggest its ever faced.

Mike Morency, executive director of Matthew House Windsor, which provides support for refugee claimants, said that as the border reopens amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for its services will increase. But with the deficit, it may be forced to begin scaling back operations.

"If I can't afford to pay our staff, then we would have to cut back on staffing hours. Worst-case scenario, we would have to start closing up beds or units and renting those just as as a regular landlord, and then that space would not be available for refugee claimants when they arrive."

The non-profit home for refugees depends entirely on donors for funding. Morency said the centre also pays the city about $36,000 every year in property taxes.

Those costs plus the pandemic have forced Matthew House into a financial crisis.

"We've never seen a deficit this bad, and there's a couple of reasons for that. In April 2019, we moved from our little three-bedroom home on Drouillard Road to our current facility in Forest Glade, where we have 23 units. So there's certainly more expenses with this building," Morency said.

"But also, because of COVID, we've had to lower the number of people staying with us. When we have less people here, that's less revenue. So we've had to to use donated dollars to go to pay for our property taxes, our utilities to carry the building costs."

On Tuesday, Matthew House was carrying a deficit of $80,000. But on Wednesday, Morency said, the community stepped up. A corporate donor gave $25,000 and it received another $3,000 from various people in the community.

These donations are crucial for Matthew House, which helps refugee claimants in areas including housing, basic needs, legal aid and employment.

Olayemi Mapaderun first arrived at Matthew House with her two boys just four months ago.

She said for the first time in her life, Matthew House gave her the opportunity to focus on pursuing her dream career in medicine as a personal support worker.

"They gave me a peace of mind when I came because all the worries of, 'How do I get this done now?' and, 'Do I have access to this?' They were there for us. The peace of mind made me to be able to think straight. So I was able to apply to the colleges and universities to get things in process."

Olayemi Mapaderun, shown at Matthew House, says the support and services she has received at the refugee claimant centre has helped her pursue a dream career as a personal support worker. (Aastha Shetty/CBC News)

Mapaderun said when she first headed to Canada, she was full of uncertainty and worries about the future.

"When I was leaving for Canada, there was a lot of confusion there. I was not sure. I was a bit down. I was sad. But now I would tell that woman, 'You know what? You made a good decision.' Because now everything is looking a lot brighter. Everything is looking good and it will be better.

"So I would tell that woman [I was], 'Good job, you took the right decision.'"

There are currently 68 men, women and children living at Matthew House.

Morency said Matthew House also need donations of larger pots and pans, mattresses and comforters, dish and laundry soap, and any other essentials.