Matching Matchett: Windsor to tweak spelling of Matchette Road to reflect namesake

Windsor city council has agreed to rename Matchette Road — removing the final "e" — in order to correct a spelling error that goes back generations.

The decision follows a push from Allan (Al) Matchett, a descendant of the man the west end street was named after.

His great-great grandfather, Alfred Matchett, died in 1913. He is described in a city report as an "early pioneer of Essex County" and a veteran who defended Canada during the Fenian Raids in 1866.

The report said Matchett owned several properties along what is now Matchette Road. It cites early newspaper records showing the road spelled without an "e" at the end, but around the 1940s "Matchette" appears more commonly.

"This can possibly be attributed to the French heritage of the area as the 'ette' ending is common in that language," the report states.

On Monday, city council passed a motion that directs staff to undergo the work to make the name change as soon as possible.

This newspaper clipping of Alfred Matchett's 1913 obituary was featured in a City of Windsor report. It says that Matchett Road was named after him. (City of Windsor)

Matchette Road runs from the westend of Windsor into LaSalle, where Al Matchett had also sought a correction. He first reached out to the municipalities in 2011, but both decided against renaming the street.

At the time, the city of Windsor concluded it was "logistically and financially unfeasible" to make the spelling change, the report states.

However, last year, both LaSalle mayor Marc Bondy and Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens agreed to consider the change.

Monday's decision only impacts signs in Windsor.

Changing street name to cost about $6,500

The cost of the name change in Windsor was pegged at $6,580, according to the report, and the move involves changing nine municipal street signs along with several other pieces of signage.

In some cases, the signs will need to be replaced completely, but in others the "e" can be covered up, the city confirmed.

For residents and business owners along Matchette Road who might be wondering how the change could affect their mail delivery, Canada Post has indicated it will recognize either spelling, according to a city report.