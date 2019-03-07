Massey students say they aren't being heard in proposed timetable changes

Students from Vincent Massey Secondary School want their timetables to remain the same.

It's the only high school in Windsor-Essex with year-long timetables, and it's considering changing to a semester system. Some students say they like having the flexibility of their current system and that they feel no one is listening.

"Our voices aren't being heard, not only inside the school but we feel we can't talk about this with anybody because we don't have any information to talk about," said 11th grader Poonam Saha.

She said students were informed about the potential changes a week before March Break in a letter. It was written in English. Saha said newsletters are often given in many languages, like Arabic, Mandarin, and Cantonese.

"I just want to make sure that the students voices get heard, because if you're going to make a decision about a school, a school is made for students, so students voices should be heard," she said.

Moduflex vs. semester

Currently, Massey uses moduflex, which allows for classes to be taken for a full-year, as well as semester classes.

According to a school newsletter, full-year schedules are comprised of eight courses with 38-minute classes. Students are able to participate in math and computer science competitions as well as music, band and the French language exam.

The semester system allows students to take four classes for one half of the year, four others for the latter half. Those classes are 80 minutes long.

The school says that system allows for students to learn with a variety of activities, including group work, labs, and projects that can be worked on in class. As well, students have the ability to retake the same courses during the same year if needed.

Multiple students say their voices aren't be heard when it comes to the potential timetable changes at their high school. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Currently most science classes, except for physics, use the semester format to accommodate for lab work. The school's enriched English, French and math courses are full-year, but semestered versions are also available.

Saha said it's essential to keep the enriched program running on the full-year schedule.

"It's simply the best of both worlds, we get semestered courses and we get full-year courses. Imagine having to take French for just half the semester and having to take an AP exam in June," she said.

Currently she takes four year-long courses and two semester classes.

Parent Information Session

Massey held two information session about the timetable options. About 40 parents showed up to Wednesday night's session, where a panel of administrative staff and teachers answered questions.

Parents were told there isn't a cost difference between the two systems, and that students won't be faced with more work in the semester system.

Staff said the way a teacher presents a topic changes when they have 80 minutes to discuss a topic, versus 38 minutes, plus there's more time for students to do work in class.

Parents like Brian Kukhta want the moduflex system to stay. He is concerned that parents aren't being heard by the people who will ultimately make the decision.

"My fear is that the decision is already made and all this is just to appease us," he said.

An Instagram account called Modulfex for Massey posts memes about how some students feel with regards to how administration is handling the potential timetable change. (moduflexformassey/INSTAGRAM)

Staff brought up reports of mental health issues for students taking full-year courses during the session.

Kuktha said instead of changing the system, the school should be accommodating for those students, allowing them to be on the semester system but still allow for other students to remain on the year-long timetable.

"We feel the enriched program works better the full-year term," he said.

Little information

What bothered Kuktha most was the lack of clarity when it came to how much their vote will matter.

Administration told parents they are part of what will be discussed by the Director's Council before they make their decision.

Parents have also been emailing Linda Qin, the trustee for Wards 1, 2 9 for the Greater Essex County District School Board. She's had about 30 correspondences with parents who are upset about the changes, saying some of them don't understand the reasoning.

Brian Kukhta hopes the school is able to accommodate students who want the full-year classes and those that just want semesters. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Parents of international students have also reached out to her, saying they will withdraw their students from the school if the timetable changes.

Massey sent out a notice March 1 and consultation with the public is already over. For Qin, that was just too rushed.

"We have to make sure that the students voice and the parents voice is heard, but they didn't take my suggestion," she said.

What's next

Staff will vote on what system they would like to have at Massey on March 8. Students will be able to vote on March 19. Parents will have their vote on March 19 and 20.

If this does pass, administration said it can be looked at again in four years, or sooner if the superintendent wants it.

Votes and concerns will be complied into a report by the principal and presented to the Director's Council.

If the council chooses to change to a semester system, that will be in effect September 2019.