NDP MP Brian Masse demanding Trudeau invest in affordable housing for Sandwich residents

Windsor West MP Brian Masse is demanding the Trudeau government invest in affordable for residents in Sandwich Towne — where homes are being demolished in favour of the Ambassador Bridge's second span.

The request was made in the House of Commons Thursday and, again, in a Facebook Live video Friday, with Masse speaking from the corner of Edison and Brock Street in Sandwich Towne — surrounded by lawn signs put up by the Ambassador Bridge, urging city council to approve the demolition of bridge-owned homes.

"We're asking the Prime Minster to make amends for his bad decision," Masse said.

Development on the second span of the Ambassador Bridge was finally approved after an Order-of-Council was issued from the Canadian government. Some conditions must still be met before construction can begin, however. (Detroit International Bridge Company)

Masse was referring to last September's Order-of-Council which saw the federal government formalize their approval of a replacement Ambassador Bridge, paving the way for some homes in Sandwich Towne to be demolished.

"What we're asking for is investment and a proper plan and oversight so this doesn't get worse," said Masse.

"We need to have more housing stock, more employment and more opportunities from that border being built here — not less houses and more closed doors."

WATCH: NDP MP Brian Masse appeals for the Trudeau government to invest in affordable housing for Sandwich Towne residents.

'Quality of life' threatened

Last October, CBC News reported on the concerns of residents in the area. One woman expressed worry that if streets are closed for long stretches, it would cut Sandwich Towne off from the University of Windsor and Riverside Drive.

In his video address, Masse echoed that sentiment.

NDP MP Brian Masse sent his appeal to the Liberal government surrounded by lawn signs put up by the Ambassador Bridge, urging the city to tear down some homes that they own in Sandwich Towne. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"With them getting this special Order-in-Council from the government, they've decided to board up and close houses as part of their plan," he said, adding the Ambassador Bridge's second span shouldn't be known for being a "nice-looking crossing" at the expense of residents' quality of life.