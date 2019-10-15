Former massage therapist pleads guilty to sexual assault

A former Windsor massage therapist has pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault and one indecent act.

Shawn Boycott, 47, was charged with sexual assault in December 2018 and was under investigation by the College of Massage Therapists of Ontario.

In court Friday, Boycott pleaded guilty to the incidents, which occurred between April and December of 2017.

Boycott had previously worked at a spa, fitness club and massage therapy clinic.

He will be sentenced Dec. 6, 2019.