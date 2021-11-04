Mary and Henry Bibb plaque restored, reinforced after theft

The Mary and Henry Bibb plaque along Sandwich Street has been restored after it was stolen about seven months ago.

Parks Canada replaced the $6,000 plaque sometime earlier this week.

Activist Teajai Travis wants to use the opportunity to encourage more people to learn about the Bibbs.

"I think education is a big thing. I think if people were able to look at the plaque, they would understand the significance of it. They will be able to weigh that against the money that it is worth and maybe that will save it," he said.

"Sandwich Town is a resilient community, so I don't think any of it breaks the skin of the strong folks that live here."

The new plaque has been secured with extra bolts to prevent future theft. (Aastha Shetty/CBC News)

Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante said the new plaque comes with new reinforcements.

"The plaque has been bolted. To my understanding, it has been firmly bolted. It is going to be difficult for anyone to steal it, like it was done months ago," said Costante.

He added that city bylaw have also taken a closer look at the location of the plaque.

"This area is very well lit so we had city staff come in and do an inspection and determine whether lighting was a problem, or if it was nestled in a darker area. But all the boxes were checked to make sure it is visible and better bolted this time."

Costante said the plaque was not framed properly on first installation.

The cost to replace the plaque was fully covered by the federal government.

Windsor Police have confirmed there are no new updates in their investigation to find out who stole the original plaque. No charges have been laid so far.