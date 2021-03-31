Outcry after new plaque honouring abolitionists Mary and Henry Bibb stolen from park

The theft of a plaque honouring abolitionists and publishers Mary and Henry Bibb at Mary E. Bibb Park has community members and police saying that what was stolen is much more than the monetary value of the memorial.

Police say the plaque was reported missing on Friday, March 26. The city had restored the plaque in February to coincide with the park's renaming from Mackenzie Hall Park to Mary E. Bibb Park during Black History Month.

The park is located in Sandwich Town.

Mary E. Bibb, who was born a freed slave in Rhode Island, moved to Windsor with her husband Henry in 1850. It was in Windsor that they first published The Voice of the Fugitive, an anti-slavery newspaper, in 1851.

Constable Darius Goze of the Windsor Police says the plaque was stolen off of its display pedestal.

"The cost of operating and restoring the plaque was over $6,000, but obviously the value is far more worth than that," he said in an interview. "Mary and Henry Bibb are one of Canada's most influential couples of African descent, and they fought for equality and freedom in Canada."

The Mary E. Bibb Park, named in February, is located next to Mackenzie Hall on Sandwich Street in Windsor. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

He said that police are investigating, but did not say if they had any leads yet.

"We are looking to get more information from the public to assist us in this investigation," he said.

Police ask anyone with information to call them or CrimeStoppers.

Disappointment and hurt

The symbolic value of the plaque has community members disappointed that someone would steal it.

Shantelle Browning-Morgan, secretary for the Essex County Black Historical Research Society and a high school teacher in Windsor, said she saw news of the theft just before she went to bed.

"It was difficult to sleep after that," she said. "Just the disrespect and the dishonouring of their memory. Because the plaque is there to honour their legacy and to allow us to appreciate and understand that past and learn some of their story," she said.

Shantelle Browning-Morgan of the Essex County Black Historical Research Society says she hopes the plaque can be recovered and, if not, replaced. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Browning-Morgan says she's hopeful the plaque will soon return to its rightful place — and if it can't be, that it will be replaced.

"It's really upsetting that someone doesn't really understand the value of that, and hopefully the person who took it does understand who and what the plaque represents and is able to return it without damage," she said.

"My hope is that the plaque would be replaced. As it should be — there needs to be some type of heritage marker there to honour their story, their legacy, their memory."

