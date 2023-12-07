Stamp featuring Mary Ann Shadd, abolitionist and publisher, set to be unveiled today

Mary Ann Shadd, the ground-breaking abolitionist and first Black woman in North America to publish a newspaper, will be memorialized on a Canadian stamp.

The scheduled unveiling will be held in Chatham, Ont., Tuesday with Canada post officials and Shadd family descendants.

The stamp will be officially issued for Jan. 29, ahead of Black History Month.

"This woman was a person of many firsts," Irene Moore Davis, a historian and distant relative of Shadd's, said in an interview ahead of the event.

"First woman of African descent to enter law school in the United States. First woman on this continent of African descent to establish a newspaper," Moore Davis said.

"For that reason she's a person of national historic significance in Canada."

Shadd was born in 1823 and in 1851 her family moved to Ontario preparing to welcome Black people to Canada through the Underground Railroad.

She published the Provincial Freeman, the third anti-slavery newspaper top be published in Canada.

Shadd was an educator who opened a school for Black and white students in Windsor, Ont., on the site of what is now Windsor city hall. She was also a lawyer.

Shadd died in 1893 in Washington, D.C.

The Canada Post stamp was created in consultation with Shadd's living relatives for historical accuracy, as well as artwork approval.

Canada Post's stamp lineup for 2024 will also include:

The first stamp featuring a solar eclipse ahead of the eclipse on April 8.

A series of stamps featuring graphic novelists.

A wildflower stamp series in March.

Yet-to-be-announced stamps "honouring Great Canadians and popular culture icons."

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.