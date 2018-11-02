Steve Martin and Martin Short's 'children show for adults' comes to Caesars Windsor

Don't expect legendary comedians and long-time friends Martin Short and Steve Martin to perform the same show as what's seen in their Netflix special when they hit the Colosseum Stage at Caesars Windsor on Saturday.

"If you do a Broadway show, you're supposed to keep it fresh ... That's part of the craft," said Martin, before Short added they keep coming up with new jokes, bits and things to try, during an interview on the CBC's Windsor Morning.

Their show, "An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life," is set to hit the stage at Caesars Windsor's Colosseum this weekend.

It's part of a 43-city tour, which — by its end — will have hit 39 U.S. cities and made four stops in Canada.

The duo met during production on the 1986 comedy, Three Amigos, after Short visited Martin's home to pick up a script. According to Short, the two immediately start kidding and joking around with each other.

"I had never met him," said Martin, after joking the two got married in the Arctic and divorced three years later.

The comedy tour is described by fellow comedian Catherine O'Hara as a "children's show for adults." Martin said he agrees with that sentiment — but that's not to say the show is "sophomoric."

"We are all over the place like a children's show might be, but I do think of it as [discussing] grown-up topics," said Martin.

"We both have our typewriters in front of us and we work on material," said Martin, before Short added he "now uses a computer."

"Did I say typewriters?" said Martin with a laugh, adding he describes Short as one of the "funniest people he's ever met."

The performance blends gags, storytelling, banjo music and anecdotes pulled from the duo's lifelong friendship. For Short, fans who see Saturday's performance should expect a show that's "funny and loose."

"I think they're expecting more of an evening of laughter and escape and that's what they'll get," said Short.

The comedy duo will perform Saturday at the Colosseum theatre at 9 p.m.