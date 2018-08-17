Mark Boscariol's death forcing organizations he worked with to adjust

The passing of Mark Boscariol has left people he worked with across Windsor having to adjust to professional life without the downtown booster.

All three Facebook pages for Downtown Pizza Co., Good Neighbour and SnackBar-B-Q — restaurants owned by Boscariol — posted on social media Thursday that they are "no longer operating."

Details have not been provided as to why the popular restaurants closed down. It's a move which has not just affected the lives of employees at those restaurants, but also for the people he connected with around the community.

Hackforge board president Katie Facecchia said all of their events will continue as scheduled. They'll just need to find different locations. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Hackforge has been forced to close temporarily. According to board president Katie Facecchia, the non-profit group shared an alarm system with Downtown Pizza Co. next door.

"We are currently in discussions with the Boscariol family. It's still too early to I guess comment or guess as to what the outcome might be in the future. But we're not defined by the space which is good," she said.

The Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative's Little Things Matter program, which helps homeowners improve the exterior of their homes, was funded by Boscariol who would ask customers at his restaurants to give one dollar when they pay for their meals.

A board game night was originally scheduled for Thursday inside Hackforge. But with the non-profit group's doors being forced to "temporarily close down," the event had to be moved to Craft Heads Brewing Company. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

DWCC Executive Director Robert Cameron said the program will continue, thanks to continued donations from the community.

"Folks have donated. In fact, the Boscariol family was very generous in having donations from his funeral go towards Little Things Matter ... We lost a good partner in it," Cameron said.

Organizers of the Walkerville Night Market are also being forced to adjust their plans as well. Two of their events were supposed to happen at the Boscariol-owned Good Neighbour restaurant in the fall.