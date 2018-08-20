Company operating Mark Boscariol's now-closed restaurants 'insolvent'

The late Mark Boscariol's three restaurants were closed abruptly because the company operating them was insolvent, says his family.

In a release sent to CBC News Monday, the family of the entrepreneur says that decision was made while administering Boscariol's estate.

"As common in small businesses, the founder is the glue that keeps the business together through good and tough times," the statement reads, "Mark was that glue."

While it was a difficult decision, the family says it's the "most appropriate" at this time. The news of the restaurant closures came three weeks after Boscariol's death.

The family asks people to respect their privacy as they grieve during this time, and that there will be no further statements.

(Google)

Downtown Pizza Co., SnackBar-B-Q and Good Neighbour were closed last Thursday afternoon.

Downtown Windsor BIA chairperson Larry Horwitz said at the time he was unsure what the future of the properties will hold.