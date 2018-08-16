All three Mark Boscariol-owned restaurants close abruptly
Three weeks after the sudden passing of downtown booster Mark Boscariol, all three of his restaurants — Downtown Pizza Co., Good Neighbour and SnackBar-B-Q — have abruptly closed.
The official Facebook pages of Downtown Pizza Co., Good Neighbour and SnackBar-B-Q made the announcement Thursday just after 3 p.m.
Boscariol died July 26 and left behind a wife and a son. He was 51 years old, according to his Facebook profile.
More to come.
