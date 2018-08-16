Skip to Main Content
All three Mark Boscariol-owned restaurants close abruptly

Three weeks after the sudden passing of downtown booster Mark Boscariol, all three of his restaurants — Downtown Pizza Co., Good Neighbour and SnackBar-B-Q — have abruptly closed.

All three restaurants owned by late downtown Windsor booster Mark Boscariol have suddenly closed. (Robin Brown/CBC)

The official Facebook pages of Downtown Pizza Co., Good Neighbour and SnackBar-B-Q made the announcement Thursday just after 3 p.m.

Boscariol died July 26 and left behind a wife and a son. He was 51 years old, according to his Facebook profile. 

