All three Mark Boscariol-owned restaurants close abruptly

Three weeks after the sudden passing of downtown booster Mark Boscariol, all three of his restaurants have abruptly closed.

The official Facebook pages of Downtown Pizza Co., Good Neighbour and SnackBar-B-Q made the announcement Thursday just after 3 p.m.

Boscariol died July 26 and left behind a wife and a son. He was 51 years old, according to his Facebook profile.

More to come.