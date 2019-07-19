Water levels keep operations of boat launches, marinas in flux

The LaSalle boat launch at Gil Maure park has partially reopened after closing July 12 due to high water levels.

Multiple marinas and boat launches around the region are closed, including:

Cedar Island boat launch.

McKee Park boat launch.

Lakeview Park Marina.

Riverside Marina.

The Riverside Marina is owned and operated by the Windsor Port Authority. Its partial closure resulted in 36 boaters being displaced and a Port Authority financial loss of $42,000.

Use of all city-owned boat launches are at your own risk. Port authorities are asking boaters to be cautious and to only launch if the water is not over the docks.