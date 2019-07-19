Water levels keep operations of boat launches, marinas in flux
Multiple marinas and boat launches around the region are closed, but the Gil Maure launch in LaSalle has reopened.
36 boaters at Riverside Marina have been displaced
The LaSalle boat launch at Gil Maure park has partially reopened after closing July 12 due to high water levels.
Multiple marinas and boat launches around the region are closed, including:
- Cedar Island boat launch.
- McKee Park boat launch.
- Lakeview Park Marina.
- Riverside Marina.
The Riverside Marina is owned and operated by the Windsor Port Authority. Its partial closure resulted in 36 boaters being displaced and a Port Authority financial loss of $42,000.
Use of all city-owned boat launches are at your own risk. Port authorities are asking boaters to be cautious and to only launch if the water is not over the docks.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.