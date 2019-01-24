Marie Kondo tidying craze fills up Windsor thrift store

Normally at this time of year Community Thrift Store in South Windsor is a little bare.

But with the Netflix special, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo sweeping people's homes, the thrift store has no problem collecting items for the shelves.

"Same customers, every day. We have people that come in every day, couple of times a day, they leave, come back," said Melinda Melanson with the thrift store. "So it's been pretty steady."

Kondo's books have sold millions of copies, one of them called The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing. The book describes the KonMari method, which encourages tidying by category instead of location, starting with clothes.

And on Jan. 1, with the launch of the hit Netflix show, thrift stores in a number of cities have seen more donations.

Karen Scaddan is with Get Organized Windsor and has been working as a professional organizer for 16 years. According to her, the appeal in Kondo's tidying methods lies in their simplicity. Kondo encourages people to get rid of things that don't "spark joy".

"Some of the methods I could really see the benefit of what she's doing, because she just cuts it down to basics," she said.

"She doesn't allow for excuses and different things to infiltrate her processes."

A south Windsor thrift store sees steady donations in midst of tidying trend sparked by popular Netflix series. 2:01

At Community Thrift Store, it's more than just the sheer volume of donations that's surprising staff.

"We're surprised at the amount of new things coming in," said Sandy Sedran. "We're also very surprised at the things that are so well-kept."

Scaddan said January is Get Organized month, and people tend to do a lot of decluttering and cleaning during this time.

"It's a time to start fresh."