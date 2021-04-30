Skip to Main Content
WW II vet turns 100, marks pandemic birthday with distanced family surprise

Margaret Dunbar, Windsor's newest centenarian, was brought out to a balcony at Devonshire Retirement Residence where she saw her family and friends down below all wishing her a happy 100th birthday. It was a complete surprise.

Margaret Dunbar was surprised by the view from her retirement home's balcony

Son of Windsor's newest centenarian on the amazing life his mother has lived

3 hours ago
0:57
Margaret Dunbar's son, Michael, shares the story of his mother to CBC News. He was part of a distanced family gathering outside his mother's retirement home Friday afternoon to wish her a happy 100th birthday. 0:57

"Being born in the Roaring 20's, living through the dirty thirties, to the war. She was actually in the Air Force during the war — and all the things she's seen. The changes in technology to all the things she lived through in 100 years."

For Michael Dunbar, the life his mother — Windsor's newest centenarian — has lived is "just amazing."

He's one of many in the Dunbar family who stood with signs and balloons on the front lawn of Devonshire Retirement Residence early Friday afternoon.

Margaret Dunbar — a veteran of the Second World War — was brought out to a balcony above where she saw her family and friends down below wishing her a happy 100th birthday.

WATCH: Tap on the player below as 100-year-old Margaret Dunbar reveals her secret to a long life, how it feels to turn 100 and what it means to be surprised by so many of her family members all at once.

Margaret Dunbar on how it feels to turn 100, the secret to a long life

4 hours ago
0:42
100-year-old Margaret Dunar, Windsor's newest cententarian, speaks to CBC News about crossing the incredible milestone and how it felt to be surprised by her family. 0:42

With files from Darrin Di Carlo

