WW II vet turns 100, marks pandemic birthday with distanced family surprise

"Being born in the Roaring 20's, living through the dirty thirties, to the war. She was actually in the Air Force during the war — and all the things she's seen. The changes in technology to all the things she lived through in 100 years."

For Michael Dunbar, the life his mother — Windsor's newest centenarian — has lived is "just amazing."

He's one of many in the Dunbar family who stood with signs and balloons on the front lawn of Devonshire Retirement Residence early Friday afternoon.

Margaret Dunbar — a veteran of the Second World War — was brought out to a balcony above where she saw her family and friends down below wishing her a happy 100th birthday.

WATCH: Tap on the player below as 100-year-old Margaret Dunbar reveals her secret to a long life, how it feels to turn 100 and what it means to be surprised by so many of her family members all at once.