Unemployment rate up 0.3% in Windsor

Windsor's unemployment rate raised just slightly from February to March.

About 0.3 per cent more people were unemployed in the city in March for a rate of 5.5 per cent.

In Ontario, a major source of employment was in the finance and insurance industry, with a decline in business and building support services.

The national unemployment rate remained the same at 5.8 per cent. Employment nationwide grew by 332,000 year-over-year.