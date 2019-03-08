Unemployment rate up 0.3% in Windsor
Windsor's unemployment rate raised just slightly from February to March.
February's unemployment rate was 5.2 per cent
Windsor's unemployment rate raised just slightly from February to March.
About 0.3 per cent more people were unemployed in the city in March for a rate of 5.5 per cent.
In Ontario, a major source of employment was in the finance and insurance industry, with a decline in business and building support services.
The national unemployment rate remained the same at 5.8 per cent. Employment nationwide grew by 332,000 year-over-year.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.