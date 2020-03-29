CBC Windsor's COVID-19 March 29 Update: Health unit reports 10 more positive cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will no longer be providing individual case details as the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the community grows.

Instead it said it will be focusing on overall numbers for our region by age, gender and travel history wherever the information is available.

The number of positive cases grew to 25 - that's an increase of ten since yesterday's update.

Five of the new cases belong to people in their 40s but a majority of the cases detected in Windsor-Essex County are people in their 60s.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit breaks down the number of positive cases by age. (WECHU)

So far, 856 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the region and 489 tests are still pending.

Further restrictions

The Ontario government is now prohibiting public events or social gatherings of five or more people.

That was put into place Saturday under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

"This action reinforces our recommendations for social distancing now referred to as physical distancing," Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex County said.

"Everyone should continue to limit the amount of time in crowds, avoid making frequent trips for groceries or other items and always ensure that you keep 2 metres physical distance from others when you go outside for a walk or a bike ride,"