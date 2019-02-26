Windsor to send letter objecting roofless storage of pet coke in Detroit refinery

Marathon Petroleum Company doesn't want to put a roof on top of its petroleum coke pit, and City of Windsor will be sending a letter to Detroit relaying its concerns.

According to City of Detroit's Bulk Solid Material Ordinance, structures used to store carbonaceous substances like pet coke must be "completely enclosed."

Currently at the Marathon refinery, the pet coke is only contained by 30-foot high walls, without a roof.

The company has applied for a variance from the enclosure requirements.

An overhead view of the petroleum coke inside the pit at Detroit Refinery. (Marathon Petroleum Company)

Ward 7 Coun. Irek Kusmierczyk said they want residents to know the city is looking after their health and well-being.

"We want to make sure that the pet coke, if it is to be stored, is going to be stored under a roof, securely, and that there will be no question whether any winds will be carrying those materials over to our side," he said.

In Marathon's application to the City of Detroit, it says "all coke processing and operations conducted in the pit are conducted below the height of the walls to shield the coke from the wind."

Also, there are spray bars on the walls to keep the pet coke moisture at a level that will prevent dust from becoming airborne, according to the application.

Marathon Petroleum Company says its petroleum coke is stored in a space that is enclosed by four walls. (Marathon Petroleum Company)

Jamal Kheiry from Marathon said in an email that "the sprinkler system operates on an as-needed basis to maintain an average moisture level of 10 per cent."

Despite Marathon saying the pet coke won't become airborne in its application for variance, Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante is still concerned, saying his ward area "would be the most affected neighbourhood."

Windsor sending a letter is a way to show Michigan, he said, that "their border partners are absolutely in concert in saying this is a wrong move."