21km at age 86: Running the Detroit Free Press Marathon for the 31st time

An 86-year-old from Windsor, Ont. might be the inspiration you need to get to the finish line.

George Schoebe has collected 33 medals from the Detroit Free Press Marathon, including a first place in 2016.

"If I can have a good time ... that's nice," said Schoebe, who has switched to running half marathons instead of the full stretch.

"To finish a half marathon, that's already an accomplishment ... if I can do it."

Schoebe's finished the half marathon before — 12 times — and at 86 is one of the oldest participants.

His favourite part of the race? Crossing the two international border crossings between Detroit and Windsor.

"The bridge part is pretty nice ... to go over the bridge," said Schoebe. "And then through the tunnel too. That's pretty interesting."

To get ready for the race, Schoebe cycles a round trip to Emeryville, near Lakeshore — about 45 kilometres. It takes him a little over two hours, with a stop for coffee.

This year, his half marathon attempt will be extra sweet.

"This year I'm running with my daughter, the half marathon," said Schoebe. "So that was another encouragement to do it again."