City council approves mega-hospital land rezoning
The meeting started Monday at 6 p.m. and lasted for nine hours
After a nine-hour meeting, Windsor city council approved the rezoning of the new $2B mega-hospital on County Road 42 near the airport — despite a majority of public delegates urging them not to do so.
"I think it's the right move and the right location," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.
City council voted 8-2 in favour of the motion at the end of the meeting which started Monday at 6 p.m. and ended Tuesday at 3:45 a.m. Approval was needed before construction on the mega-hospital could begin.
That is six votes in favour or rezoning the County Rd 42 location for the new mega hospital. You can do the math on that one. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a>—@megdroberts
Windsor city council's "mega-hospital land rezoning" meeting has hit 2:30 a.m. Here's where things stand so far: Gignac, Kusmierczyk, Borelli, Francis, Elliott, and Sleiman support the motion. Bortolin rejects. It appears it's going to pass.—@sanJmaru
"I think this is the wrong way forward at the worst possible time," says Chris Holt on his motion to refer the mega-hospital decision back to city administration for further study.<br><br>That motion did not carry.—@sanJmaru
Thom Hunt, the city's planner says the city does have experience planning these sort of things and the mega-hospital on County Rd 42 fits both provincial and municipal planning standards. Hunt says "this does make good planning sense." <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a>—@megdroberts
Mayor Drew Dilkens asking public to remain quiet. He says no matter what location council was debating tonight there would be mixed reviews.—@megdroberts
It’s midnight. Council has been at this now for 6 hours, councillors still asking questions from delegates/administration. This is a look at the number of people still in council chambers <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ao13cypL4C">pic.twitter.com/Ao13cypL4C</a>—@megdroberts
Rino Bortolin calls out the WRH planner saying that there is a lot of housing (2,000 units) downtown Windsor that is not accounted for in the plan going to council. He says this idea of needing homes around the proposed mega-hospital site doesn't make sense.—@megdroberts
David Musyj CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital calls out Dr. Kadri because he is in a legal battle with the hospital. Boo's from the crowd pursue, a woman yells "this has nothing to do with rezoning." <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a>—@megdroberts
Chris Holt has called Dr. Kadri back to the microphone, says he wants to wrap his head around the medical aspect of this decision. Kadri says it's a terrible location because people walking in don't realize how sick they are when they get to the hospital <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a>—@megdroberts
The location of Windsor's new $2B mega-hospital is on the table at city council right now.<br><br>"This location offends every planning principle you were supposed to have learned," former Kingsville deputy mayor Tamara Stomp told councillors during the meeting. <a href="https://t.co/v5DmAv9v1c">pic.twitter.com/v5DmAv9v1c</a>—@sanJmaru
Dr. Kadri who says he helped plan the current acute care services in Windsor says voting to rezone the location would “likely increase unnecessary deaths”... He got a standing ovation from people sitting in council chambers <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/kEysc3Tdgx">pic.twitter.com/kEysc3Tdgx</a>—@megdroberts
Philippa von Ziegenweidt up now. Refers to the plans as “flimsy”. She says “good planning matters but Windsor has a history of ignoring it” <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/qCtnlJmABm">pic.twitter.com/qCtnlJmABm</a>—@megdroberts
CAMPP holding a rally outside city hall tonight. Council is expected to vote on rezoning the proposed mega-hospital land <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/FssvcIggBc">pic.twitter.com/FssvcIggBc</a>—@megdroberts
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.