City council approves mega-hospital land rezoning

After a nine-hour meeting which bled late into the night, Windsor city council approved the rezoning of the new $2B mega-hospital on County Road 42 near the airport — despite a majority of public delegates urging them not to do so.

In total, 54 delegates are registered to speak on a request to rezone land where the new mega-hospital will be built. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

"I think it's the right move and the right location," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

City council voted 8-2 in favour of the motion at the end of the meeting which started Monday at 6 p.m. and ended Tuesday at 3:45 a.m. Approval was needed before construction on the mega-hospital could begin.

