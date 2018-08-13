City council approves mega-hospital land rezoning

After a nine-hour meeting, Windsor city council approved the rezoning of the new $2B mega-hospital on County Road 42 near the airport — despite a majority of public delegates urging them not to do so.

"I think it's the right move and the right location," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

City council voted 8-2 in favour of the motion at the end of the meeting which started Monday at 6 p.m. and ended Tuesday at 3:45 a.m. Approval was needed before construction on the mega-hospital could begin.