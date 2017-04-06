Man takes manslaughter plea in Russian Roulette death of best friend

A Windsor man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of his best friend after the two played Russian Roulette four years ago.

William Green, 53 at the time of the offence, was initially charged with first-degree murder. During court Tuesday, he admitted to fatally shooting his best friend, who was 59 at the time, while the two played Russian Roulette.

During an agreed statement of facts read in court, Green and the victim were drinking Crown Royal whisky and smoking marijuana since about 7 p.m. on March 17, 2017 while playing the dangerous game.

Around 12:05 a.m. on March 18, police were called to Green's home on Elsmere Avenue, located just north of Erie Street. When officers arrived, Green was standing on the porch telling them his friend was on the couch and the gun was on the living room table.

The two took turns playing Russian Roulette for hours with one round of ammunition. At some point the victim didn't spin the chamber and Green said "gimme that," the court heard.

Green took the gun away from the victim and pulled the trigger himself, shooting his friend.

The victim was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

In April, 2017, Green was granted bail and ordered to remain at his residence. In addition to being banned from consuming alcohol or prescription drugs, Green cannot communicate with members of the victim's family.

Intoxication means murder not an option, Crown says

The Crown said due to the level of intoxication, he was unable to commit the offence of murder.

The court also heard it was the victim who brought the prohibited revolver to Green's home.

Green also faces charges of possession of a firearm with ammunition, unauthorized possession of a firearm and assault by act or gesture.

Justice Bruce Thomas said Tuesday those charges are still "alive" and will be dealt with at sentencing on January 19.

Several members of the victim's family were in court for the plea, where Green was also told to return to his residence until sentencing.