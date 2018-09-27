Pierre guilty of manslaughter, not murder says defence during closing arguments

According to his own defence lawyer, John Wayne Pierre is guilty in the 2016 death of then-girlfriend Lesley Watterworth — not of murder, but of manslaughter.

The statement was made during closing arguments Thursday in the trial of the 49-year-old Windsor man charged with second-degree murder, who was arrested two years ago after Lesley Watterworth was found dead in a home on Curry Avenue.

During closing arguments, Pierre's defence lawyer, Ken Marley, told the jury that his client is "embarrassed and ashamed about the lifestyle that he and Watterworth were leading at this time," citing excessive drinking and drug use.

Marley says the only way that might make sense is that Pierre had low self esteem, depression and low-impulse control. <br><br>“All things... that might explain - might explain - why in reaction to some comment about the Brentwood recovery home, Pierre acted the way he acted,” he says. —@ChrisEnsingCBC

Marley suggested the clothes his client wore following the incident — a suit over bloodstained coveralls, mix-matched socks and toque — "doesn't make sense," adding if Pierre wanted to cover up his attack, he would've removed his blood-stained clothes.

"There was a period of time that night where Pierre thought about committing suicide down by the river," said Marley.

The home where Lesley Watterworth was found near the intersection of Curry and College Avenue. (Aadel Haleem/CBC)

Marley described his client as an honest man, saying Pierre was truthful about the knife being in a cover before he stabbed her.

The defence even referenced testimony from people who lived below Watterworth and Pierre.

"There was drinking and drug use going on in that upper apartment," recalled Marley, adding they described loud noises from the upper unit.

"There was everyday a different man in that upper apartment ... Their lifestyle was volatile, and argumentative," said Marley, before recalling evidence which showed Watterworth had drugs in her system the day she died.

“So much of what he did just doesn’t make sense,” he adds.<br><br>“It must lead you to a question of his mental state,” said Marley.<br><br>For that, he suggests, jury can not find him guilty of second degree murder beyond reasonable doubt.<br><br>“The proper verdict is manslaughter,” says Marley. —@ChrisEnsingCBC

Marley said that the jury could not find without a reasonable doubt that Pierre had the intent of killing Watterworth the night he attacked her.

"He is not guilty of murder, the thing he is charged with - but guilty of manslaughter," said Marley.

Crown responds

For crown attorney Eric Costaris, his team's closing arguments described Pierre as a jealous man who held on to the anger of Watterworth's alleged affair.

"She was fighting for her life," said Costaris, asking the jury to remember the photos of Watterworth's cut hands.

He said Watterworth's screams attracted bystanders from across the street to see what was going on.

“When he tells you he didn’t mean to kill Lesley he is expressing regret - not a lack of intent,” said Costaris.<br><br>“This is a clear case for murder. Not manslaughter.” —@ChrisEnsingCBC

"Think about how long it would take to inflict 69 separate wounds."

"He didn't call police. He didn't call an ambulance. His actions and his inactions were consistent with a rationale mindset," added Costaris.

The jury is expected to begin deliberations Friday.