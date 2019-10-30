Manslaughter conviction in 2017 Leamington death

A jury found a Leamington man guilty of manslaughter — and not guilty of more serious charges after only three hours of deliberation.

In 2017, Cheng Sun was charged with second-degree murder after his wife was found beaten and strangled in their Leamington restaurant.

Defence lawyer Frank Miller argued Sun was provoked by his wife, alleging she was attacking Sun with a knife before she was killed.

According to Miller, the defence had invited the jury to convict on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

"If there's no defense to it and the evidence is clear, I'm not going to stand up in front of the jury and ask them to acquit," said Miller. "That's an insult to the jury's intelligence."

Miller said the main difference is in the amount of time Sun can expect to serve.

"It's huge," said Miller. "The only sentence for murder is life imprisonment ... this is aggravated manslaughter and the sentence in Ontario runs eight to ten years."

In July 2017, Sun called police from the restaurant and confessed to killing his wife.

"He freely admitted for being responsible for her death," said Miller. "He said 'My mind exploded.'"

No sentencing date has been set.