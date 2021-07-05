Work begins on $4.5M upgrade to Manning Road in Tecumseh
Town anticipates work will be 'substantially complete' by early next year
The Town of Tecumseh says the second phase of improvements to Manning Road in the Lakewood Park area began on Monday.
The work involves the enclosure of the East Townline Drain, watermain replacements on Little River Boulevard and St. Thomas Street, and the construction of a new local storm sewer on the west side of Manning Road.
Traffic on Manning Road is restricted to local residents between Riverside Drive and St. Gregory's Road.
The work is expected to cost about $4.5 million, and the town anticipates it will be "substantially complete" early next year.
"We are very excited to be getting started on the next phase of the improvements to Manning Road, "Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara said in a media release on Friday.
"This project is part of the broader plan for the area to improve transportation infrastructure, support flood mitigation and remove the drain along the west side of Manning Road."
The work follows the completion of Phase 1 of the project in 2014.
