Masks mandatory in Windsor indoor public spaces starting next week

Now that Windsor-Essex has entered Stage 3 of reopening, the City of Windsor says masks or face coverings will be mandatory in public spaces as of Aug. 19.

A news release said the new mask order is to add clarity and consistency and "standardize the rules regarding masks and face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community."

Children and people with underlying medical conditions will be exempt from the order, said the city.

It said the mask or face covering must cover the nose and mouth and is required in all indoor public spaces including:

Places of business.

Community centres.

Places of worship.

Entertainment venues.

Any common areas within a multi-use dwelling (such as lobby, elevator, laundry rooms and corridors).

It does not apply to outdoor public spaces.

People are urged to wear masks outside when physical distancing cannot be maintained.