Man shot in leg while sitting on front porch in west Windsor, police say

Windsor police say one man is recovering from a gunshot wound to his left leg after a "targeted incident" on the city's west side.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

It took place around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Wellington Avenue near College Avenue.

According to police, a 38-year-old man was sitting on his front porch when two hooded people ran up and fired several shots in his direction.

Police say investigators are asking for people who live in the area to check dashcam and surveillance cameras for any possible evidence.