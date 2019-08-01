Windsor police still looking for identity of man found in river

Windsor police have not identified a man pulled from the water in July near the 9200 block of Riverside Drive East.

On July 19, the Windsor police marine unit searched the Peche Island channel area "extensively" after reports of a swimmer. Extreme weather called off the unsucessful search.

On July 22, a dead male was pulled from the Detroit River near Peche Island. Police believe it is the same person reported to have been swimming.

The man had no identification on him, but was wearing a clover-patterned button down shirt, dark jeans and Nike high tops. He is described as 5'8" to 5'10" and 170 pounds, with olive or brown skin tone and of medium build. Investigators believe he between 35 and 50 years old.

Police have released a photo of a pendant the man was wearing to help identify him.

Windsor police do not believe the death is suspicious.