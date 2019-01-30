Man rescued after vehicle falls through ice on Lake St. Clair, rescued by snowmobilers

A 62-year-old man is recovering after his ATV fell through the ice on Lake St. Clair in Mitchell's Bay.

Police say it happened Tuesday morning, and that he was found by snowmobilers and pulled to the shoreline more than an hour after emergency services were alerted by the man.

"The man was able to make his way towards shore while communicating his location to a 911 operator, suffering from the elements after being submersed up to his neck in the frigid waters," said Ontario Provincial Police Constable Jim Root.

It was lightly snowing with temperatures hovering around —9 C at the time of the call, according to historical data from Environment Canada.

The man was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

"The OPP is strongly reminding those venturing out onto bodies of water this winter that although current temperatures would dictate sufficient ice coverage, this is obviously not always the case," said Root.

"Please heed this warning and continue to make safety your number one priority."

