Man, 28, drowns in Lake Erie near Wheatley Provincial Park

Chatham-Kent OPP say a man has died in a possible drowning near Wheatley Provincial Park.

EMS were called to the waters of Lake Erie just after 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say a 28-year-old man was under water for about 10 minutes before being pulled out.

CPR was conducted and the man was transported to hospital by ambulance, but pronounced dead at the hospital.

The man's name will be released after family are notified, say police.

