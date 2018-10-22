Man drives over Riverside Drive guardrail, boulders stop car from plunging toward river

The driver of a car who lost control on Riverside Drive is expected to face a charge of reckless driving, according to Windsor police.

An officer on-site said a man was driving westbound toward the corner of Riverside Drive and Crawford Avenue Monday at about 6:10 a.m. when his vehicle drove over the guardrail. A row of boulders stopped the car from descending into the water.

Well, this is one way to start my morning.<br><br>An on-site officer said this car drove over the Riverside Drive guardrail and crashed into the rocks below.<br><br>It happened at about 6:10 a.m. near the corner of Riverside and Crawford. <a href="https://t.co/eLyJ8c5AQo">pic.twitter.com/eLyJ8c5AQo</a> —@sanJmaru

The driver was taken to hospital with no serious injuries. There were no other passengers in the vehicle, and no one else was hurt in the collision.

A portion of Crawford Avenue was closed to traffic after the incident, but reopened at about 8 a.m.

