Kingsville man dies following head-on collision on Highway 3

The motorcycle driver involved in a collision on Highway 3 on Friday has died, say Ontario Provincial Police.

According to police, 50-year-old Tyler Knight of Kingsville was riding a motorcycle westbound when he was struck by an eastbound commercial motor vehicle at approximately 10:30 a.m.

He was taken to hospital by emergency responders and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, police say.

The highway was closed for approximately six hours following the collision.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.