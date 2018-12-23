Man charged with impaired driving after multi-vehicle smash in Ford City

After crashing into multiple parked vehicles in Ford City Friday night, a man has been charged with impaired driving.

Windsor Police responded to a call at Reginald Street and Drouillard Road at around 10:30 p.m. that a white pick-up truck had collided with multiple vehicles.

The truck was heavily damaged, with its front end destroyed and one tire torn off.

Police say the 41-year-old driver took off on foot, and a witness followed him from the scene while relaying the play-by-play to the dispatch centre.

The suspect was quickly found by police and he was arrested for failure to remain.

He exhibited a strong odour of alcohol, and was subsequently also charged with impaired driving, breach of undertaking, and no insurance, police confirm.

Police said the man had existing conditions to abstain from alcohol according to a bail document.

There was no mention of injuries, police said.

The incident took place the same night the traffic enforcement unit conducted a Joint Forces R.I.D.E. program with the O.P.P. They inspected more than 1,000 vehicles, and there were zero impaired arrests.

