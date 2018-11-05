One man is under arrest after he allegedly assaulted two people, including a Sarnia police officer.

Officers were dispatched to a homeless shelter shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday for an assault which had just taken place.

A 59-year-old man was treated by paramedics at the scene and transported to a London hospital for "serious" injuries.

Witnesses say the attack was "vicious, unprovoked and that the suspect had left the area," according to police.

At about 9:55 a.m., a patrol officer located the suspect on Maria Street and attempted to arrest him. That's when the suspect allegedly began fighting with the officer.

Police say the two fell to the ground before the suspect began punching the officer repeatedly. Two paramedics, however, observed the scuffle while driving by and assisted the officer in apprehending the suspect.

The suspect was handcuffed and no one was seriously injured.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a peace officer. He also has an outstanding warrant for prior offences.

