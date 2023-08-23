Man extradited from Michigan to face charge of 1st-degree murder

A man arrested by U.S. law enforcement officials in the death of a Windsor man has been extradited back to Canada for a court appearance on Thursday, Windsor police say.

Malique Calloo, 27, was arrested in Michigan by the U.S. Marshals Service on July 23 in relation to the shooting death of Daniel Squalls, 24, in November 2022. Calloo faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Investigators said Windsor police took custody of Calloo at the border on Wednesday.

Calloo was on Canada's list of "most wanted fugitives," police said. He is set to appear in Ontario court on Thursday.

Squalls, 24, was shot in the 800 block of Hanna Street on Nov. 28, 2023.

Windsor police said in a statement the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact the major crimes unit.