Male suspect allegedly broke into Windsor home, sexually assaulted occupant
Windsor police said the same suspect later broke into another home the same day
Windsor police are currently searching for a man who they allege broke into a home near Windermere Road and Cataraqui Street and sexually assaulted one of the home's occupants.
According to police, the suspect — described as a black man in his mid 20s with dark hair and a beard, wearing a zip-up light gray hooded sweater with camouflage print on the sides, as well as white running shoes — broke into the home on Oct. 24 around 5 a.m.
The man "exited and re-entered the residence on several occasions taking items from the residence," police said.
"On one occasion, he entered an adult female's bedroom and sexually assaulted her by way of inappropriate touching," said Windsor police, in a Thursday media release. "The female victim awoke and the suspect fled the residence on foot."
Windsor police said the believe the same suspect broke into a different residence on Chilver Road around 6:30 a.m. the same day.
The suspect allegedly fled the Chilver Road home after being confronted by one of the home's occupants.
Windsor police are reminding members of the public to lock their doors.
