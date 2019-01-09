Malden Park users worried about break-ins, stolen gas and smashed windows

Malden Park has become a hot-spot for a number of crimes, some park-goers say, including theft, smashed car windows, and even drilled gas tanks.

Bailey Butler-Cantin finished her 50-minute run on the trail one day and returned to her car, which was parked on the Matchette Road side.

"Finished my run, went back to my car and I saw it was on empty and I thought that was really strange, because I knew I had a quarter tank when I left," she said.

When she got to the gas station and started filling up, the gas "started pouring out." Upon closer inspection, Butler-Cantin said there was a "perfectly circled drill hole in the bottom" of the plastic gas tank.

Bailey Butler-Cantin's gas tank was empty after she returned from her run, with someone having drilled a hole on the bottom of the tank. (Submitted by Bailey Butler-Cantin)

Her troubles at Malden Park mirror that of some people who are part of a group called Malden Park Runners.

Brad Reiter said he's had things from his car stolen.

Other members of the group, according to Reiter and Butler-Cantin, have had break-ins, windows smashed and gas stolen while their vehicles were parked.

"I've been running at Malden Park for 20 years and I've never had any issues up until recently," said Reiter.

Not only that, he said these crimes are happening in "broad daylight," with lots of people in the park.

Reiter said he reported his case to the police, as have other people, but he said none of them have heard back.

As for Butler Cantin, she also filed a report online with the police. But she's not optimistic.

"They can't really do nothing because there's no cameras, or no one saw or anything like that," she said.

Windsor police have been warning people about these break-ins through an education campaign called Lock It Or Lose It. They're advising people to not leave valuables in their car, even if they're stepping away for just a minute.