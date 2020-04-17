Group of 'makers' supplying Lambton County with 3-D printed face shields

More than 2,500 face shields are being handed out to front-line workers in Lambton County.

Given the global pandemic, that's not exactly surprising — but what is unique is who is producing them: a group of roughly 30 people, many at home, keeping their 3-D printers going 24/7.

They call themselves "Lambton County Makers Against COVID" — and at the centre of the operation is Alex Billings, an armed forces veteran in Petrolia.

Billings spoke with Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre about the project, which, thanks to community support, is distributing the shields free of charge.

